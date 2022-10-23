Gas prices in SLO County drop nearly 4%, find the lowest prices

October 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas fell nearly 4% in San Luis Obispo County during the past week as prices declined throughout the nation. At $6.03 a gallon, the average price of gas is 23 cents less in SLO County than last Sunday, according to figures from AAA.

“Coupled with fluctuating oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average moving downward,” according to AAA. “If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.”

The national average gas price of gas fell 12 cents to $3.79 a gallon during the past week.

The average price of gas in California fell 32 cents during the past week to $5.76 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.93.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.99 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Katch-Go – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.49 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.54 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.63 Circle-K – Atascadero, El Camino Real, $5.67 Chevron – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.69

