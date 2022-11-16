Arroyo Grande man killed in road rage incident identified
November 15, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the 28-year-old man killed in a road rage incident on Nov. 4 as Alexander Montero Pille.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., people in two vehicles began arguing on Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane in what investigators describe as a road rage incident. The vehicles then stopped on Los Berros Road and a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles.
One of the occupants then shot Pille. First responders transported Pille to a local hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wound.
Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.
