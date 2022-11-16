Woman jumps to her death from parking structure in SLO

November 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A woman jumped to her death from a San Luis Obispo parking garage on Tuesday morning, according to the SLO Police Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police officers and mental health professionals responded to the parking garage on the 900 block of Palm Street, where the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. Just prior, police had attempted to locate the individual after receiving a 9-1-1 call that someone was in distress.

Shortly after officers arrived, the woman jumped to her death from the parking garage. Officers then closed Palm Street for approximately one hour.

No other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of the woman and her family.

