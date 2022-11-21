Biden announces plans to give $1.1 billion grant to keep Diablo Canyon open

November 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Biden administration announced on Monday it plans to give Pacific Gas & Electric a $1.1-billion grant to help the company keep operating Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plantin San Luis Obispo County.

After 40 years in operation, Diablo Canyon was set to be decommissioned in 2025. Diablo Canyon currently provides 10% of California’s electric power.

Earlier this year, lawmakers approved a $1.4-billion loan to PG&E to help the utility extend the life of Diablo Canyon. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the extension is critical to ensure statewide energy system reliability as the state moves away from fossil fuels.

Portions of the $1.1-billion grant could be used to pay back the $1.4-billion loan.

The extension of the plant will temporarily save 1,500 jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“This is a critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation’s largest source of clean electricity,” according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

