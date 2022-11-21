San Luis Obispo offering free holiday parking in city structures

November 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo is offering free parking during the holiday season in the city’s three downtown parking structures in order to increase shopping and dining.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 27, the city will not charge for those parking in the city structures on 842 and 919 Palm Street and 871 Marsh Street. Drivers can also park for free on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“It’s our gift to the community to help support local businesses and encourage everyone to celebrate the season together downtown,” according to city staff.

