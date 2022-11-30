Fire destroys barn on Park Hill Road in rural Santa Margarita
November 30, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a 1,500-square-foot barn on Parkhill Road of rural Santa Margarita early Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a structure on fire at 3865 Parkhill Road near Rattlesnake Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, but not in time to save the barn.
Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.
