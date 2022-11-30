Mountain lions continue to cause concern in San Luis Obispo

November 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Mountain lion sightings are continuing to worry some San Luis Obispo residents, particularly after one pet was killed and another was threatened.

Video shared on Next Door by SLO resident Natalie Davis shows a mountain lion chasing her mid-size dog around a yard at a San Luis Obispo home. Residents at the home were yelling for the dog to come inside as it stayed out in the yard and faced the mountain lion. It was the second mountain lion sighting in the span of a week, Davis wrote.

Previously, a mountain lion killed a San Luis Obispo resident’s cat.

Earlier this month, amid mountain lion sightings, the city of San Luis Obispo issued a wildlife advisory and temporarily closed the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. The closures included hiking and biking trails.

A mountain lion was also spotted at Vista Del Lago park. California Fish and Wildlife personnel, who are tracking the animals, believe multiple mountains lions have been spotted in the San Luis Obispo area, though it seems there may have only been one around Vista Del Lago park. [KSBY]

Fish and Wildlife personnel are using cameras to track at least one mountain lion’s activity, as well as to determine its sex age. The mountain lion’s current whereabouts are unknown.

