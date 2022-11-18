Man injured in fall onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

November 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man fell from an overpass onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Thursday and suffered major injuries.

Just after noon, multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian down in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived at the scene and determined a transient from the San Luis Obispo area had fallen onto the highway from the Santa Rosa Street overpass, according to the CHP.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and performed lifesaving measures. Responders transported the man to to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Traffic stopped temporarily on northbound Highway 101 in the area as a result of the incident. Officers are investigating the cause of the fall.

