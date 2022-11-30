Group seeks to sack appointed Paso Robles school district board member

November 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A petition seeking the removal of an appointed Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board trustee was recently filed with San Luis Obispo County.

The petition requests a special election to fill a seat currently held by Kenneth E. Enney Jr., a retired Marine Corp intelligence officer and local rancher. In a 4-2 vote, the district board of trustees selected Enney in October to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council.

If the SLO County Clerk Recorders Office determines at least 455 of the 800 signatures on the petition are valid, the seat will head to a special election at a estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district.

Carey Alvord organized the petition drive, after voicing concerns over divisiveness in the district. Several signers condemned Enney on social media for sharing a link that included criticisms of the trans community.

In response to Alvord’s petition, Gary Lehrer, a supporter of Enney, started a petition seeking to stop the special election.

“Please do not allow the petition to remove Kenney Enney from the School Board to proceed,” Lehrer wrote in his request. “The result will be a costly special election that will take away money that is better spent for example on a pool that will greatly benefit students.”

“Please do not let special interests who do not care about students to succeed in a costly plan to remove a marine and local rancher from the Board of Trustees. Kenney Enney earned the right to be on the board and has been the target of a vicious smear campaign. Please stop this injustice.”

