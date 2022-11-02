Teen shot on Halloween in Shandon in stable condition

November 2, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has disclosed the victim shot and wounded in Shandon on Halloween is a 15-year-old boy, who is currently in stable condition.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, a caller reported shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street near N. 3rd Street. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the 15-year-old in the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen was alert and talking. Deputies provided first aid, after which a helicopter airlifted the boy to a local hospital.

Following the shooting, the suspect allegedly ran toward the river. Deputies searched for the suspect for hours. It is unclear if they have identified the gunman.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They are investigating to determine if the shooting was gang related.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500.

Loading...