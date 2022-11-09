Jones closing in on Gibson in SLO County supervisor race

November 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Incumbent San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead over his opponent Dr. Bruce Jones has shrunk as more ballots are counted. Gibson is the front runner with 52.79% followed by Jones with 47.20%.

Gibson led in early mail in ballots – 58.44% to Jones’ 41.66%, according to results released at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, the clerk recorder released the poll voter numbers – 1,369 for Jones and 339 for Gibson.

The candidates are currently separated by 653 votes, with 33.61% of received ballots counted, according to unofficial election results. Even so, if the remaining ballots run statistically with poll voters, Jones will win the race.

In 2012, even though incumbent Arroyo Grande mayor Tony Ferrara had 54.4 percent of the vote on election night, by the time remaining ballots were calculated he lost to Jim Hill.

During the past two weeks, negative Gibson ads flooded the airways and filled up mailboxes, after critics of Gibson donated more than $100,000 to two PACs formed to oppose the incumbent’s reelection.

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow donated $25,000 from his campaign fund to support one of the PACs, noting Gibson’s votes against funding two deputies in North County and a substation in Nipomo.

On Monday, Gibson penned a rebuttal claiming he did support funding a sheriff’s substation in Nipomo, while accusing Dow of partisanship.

However, Gibson did vote against funding the substation and against funding additional deputies.

Based on election regulations in California, it will likely be weeks before a winner in the district 2 supervisor race is called.

