SLO County election night coverage 2022

November 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?

CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Loading...