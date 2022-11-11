Man accused of attempting to kidnap a child outside Carpinteria school
November 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria.
On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Deputies identified the suspect as Elias Maldonado of Santa Barbara, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday morning, deputies found Maldonado at a motel on Carpinteria Avenue. Maldonado attempted to flee, but was captured by deputies.
Deputies booked Maldonado in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a charge of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, resisting arrest, and for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
