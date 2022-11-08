Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

November 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.

Conditions were rainy when the crash occurred, fire officials say. Highway 101 remained open to traffic following the incident.

