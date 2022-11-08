Police in San Luis Obispo searching for missing teen

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who officers said is at-risk and has a history of running away from the homes in which she is placed.

Alyssa Vanwyk is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown and faded orange hair. She was last seen on Friday at Mission Plaza.

On the final day of 2020, Vanwyk ran away from her home in Nipomo. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched for her, and with help from the community, located her the following day.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Vanwyk recently or has information about her whereabouts to call (805) 781-7312.

