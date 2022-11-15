New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

November 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home.

Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not to care if her house is pelted by walnuts and branches and that her family is unable to sleep at night. San Antonio Winery acquired Jada Vineyard & Winery from founder Jack Messina in 2021.

Late in the season, the Riboli Family planted a new section of grape vines. Until the young vines harden and go dormant, the recent frosts can destroy the plants.

To protect the crop, the Riboli Family placed a large vineyard fan about 100 feet from Mamakos’ home. During the past week, the fan runs each night, rotating 360 degrees every five minutes, blowing wind directly on Mamakos’ home during each rotation.

“Our house shakes and the noise is like a helicopter hovering overhead,” Mamakos said. “The previous owners were good neighbors.”

Winemaker Anthony Riboli said he is permitted under The Right to Farm Act to run the machine regardless of any nuisance incurred by his neighbors. As for the sticks and walnuts hitting the home, Riboli said Mamakos’ sons need to remove them from around their trees.

San Luis Obispo Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Marc Lea said the wind machine “likely does not meet the right to farm exemption,” which requires the activity had been occurring for three years and was not a nuisance when the activity began.

However, it is not a clear cut argument. In 2015, a Boonville man sued three of his neighbors after they installed large fans, one only 200 feet from his home. In the end, the vineyard owners agreed to stop using the louder two-bladed fans, and replaced them with three-bladed fans, which are almost 20 decibels quieter.

When asked if he would consider moving his two-bladed fan to another area of the vineyard, Riboli said the spot near Mamakos’ home is the lowest, which is the most optimal for his vines.

