Person killed by gunshot wound found outside Atascadero police station
November 21, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An officer on Sunday evening found a person dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside the Atascadero Police Department.
The officer checked on a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at approximately 5:23 p.m. It was then determined the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the police department.
Detectives began investigating the death. A police department investigation is ongoing, though officials say no foul play is suspected.
