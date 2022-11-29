Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case leaving SLO County employment

November 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has garnered a supervising attorney position in Monterey County.

Peuvrelle plans to represent SLO County through the sentencing and for all post trial matters in the Paul Flores murder case. He will join the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office in Jan. 2023.

“I could not be more proud of a prosecutor than I am today of Christopher Peuvrelle for the commitment and professionalism shown by his determined effort to achieve justice for Kristin Smart,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “While I am sad to lose Chris as a prosecutor in our community, he is joining a great office under the leadership of District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni and I am confident that he will pursue justice just as vigorously for the People of Monterey County.”

The attorney for Flores, whom a jury convicted last month of the murder of Smart, has filed a motion seeking to delay his client’s sentencing. A hearing on attorney Robert Sanger’s motion will take place on Dec. 2 in Monterey County Superior Court. Flores’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 9.

Flores faces 25 years to life in prison. Sanger has said he will appeal the conviction.

The California Attorney General’s Offices responds to appeals in felony cases.

