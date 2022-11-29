Front Page  »  

SLO resident crashed into couple found dead in creek bed

November 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday.

More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, under heavy brush in a nearby creek bed. Investigators have not yet determined if charges will be filed.

On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge. Officers, who did not suspected the driver of alcohol impairment, had the car towed and wrote out a traffic collision report.

A day later, on the evening of Nov. 22, a caller reported a dead dog in a creek bed off the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. The dog was transported to animal control.

Five hours later, relatives of Chachere and Besser reported the pair had not arrived at their expected destination in Modesto. Relatives provided police with photos of the of the couple as well as a picture of their dog.

After viewing the photo of the missing dog, a police dispatcher was able to make the connection between the earlier report of the deceased dog with the dog owned by the missing residents.

Police returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and conducted another search. Officers then discovered the deceased bodies of Chachere and Besser, which were lying under heavy brush.

Officers returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and after further search of the area discovered the deceased bodies of the missing residents under heavy brush.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the crash to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-800.


2
slo-to-load

Unbelievable that he could hit two people and a dog with his car and not know about it, and completely unconscionable that he wouldn’t tell authorities about it so they could render medical aid to the victims and possibly save their lives. He should be charged with murder, especially if it turns out they survived the initial impact. It’s also highly suspicious that somehow all three ended up being thrown over the side of the bridge including the dog, who, unlike the people, has a center of gravity much lower than the side of the bridge. I think it’s entirely possible he tossed the dog over the side of the bridge after the crash to hide evidence of what he did, which is also probably why the dog was found first. They should do a full forensic exam of the three victims, the suspect’s clothes, and the suspect’s car to see if there is any cross-contamination showing the suspect had any post-crash contact with the victims.


11/29/2022 12:56 am
roberttorrance

Seriously- how do the cops not notice that two people and a dog were killed? Seriously.


11/29/2022 12:00 am
