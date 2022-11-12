San Luis Obispo appoints new fire chief

November 12, 2022

By Karen Velie

The city of San Luis Obispo announced Friday the appointment of Todd Tuggle to head the SLO Fire Department.

Tuggel, currently chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department, is slated to start his new post in SLO on Dec. 5. He will manage the department’s $14 million budget and lead a team of about 60 full-time employees for an annual base salary of$218,400.

Former Chief Keith Aggson is retiring on Dec. 9.

Before moving to the Central Coast in 2020, Tuggel spent 17 years working for the Fresno Fire Department. Tuggle most recently served the City of Santa Maria for two years as the deputy chief and chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

“Todd’s strong leadership skills will aid in the rollout of the fire department’s five-year strategic plan to ensure that the department continues to meet the community’s and the city organization’s needs,” said SLO City Manager Derek Johnson. “Todd’s passion, strong work ethic, and innovation makes him a fantastic addition to the department head team.”

