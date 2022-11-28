San Luis Obispo driver charged with felony DUI
November 28, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated 22-year-old driver crashed into a traffic light pole in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, injuring a passenger in the car.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and San Luis Drive, according to police. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and arrested the driver, Marina Pearce, for DUI.
Responders transported the passenger to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Officers booked Pearce in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on two felony DUI charges.
