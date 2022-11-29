Shots fired at home in Paso Robles

November 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A shooter fired five shots at a home on the northeast side of Paso Robles on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located the occupied home the shooter fired upon.

Officers discovered five rounds struck the house, none of which penetrated the interior of the home. No one was injured in the shooting.

At this time, investigators believe this was a targeted attack stemming from an altercation earlier this year. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

