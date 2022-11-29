Shots fired at home in Paso Robles
November 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A shooter fired five shots at a home on the northeast side of Paso Robles on Saturday evening.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located the occupied home the shooter fired upon.
Officers discovered five rounds struck the house, none of which penetrated the interior of the home. No one was injured in the shooting.
At this time, investigators believe this was a targeted attack stemming from an altercation earlier this year. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines