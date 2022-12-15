Arroyo Grande police holding DUI checkpoint on Friday

December 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The department selects the location based on the number of previous accidents and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Chief of Police Michael Martinez said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

