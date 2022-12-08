Auction for Morro Bay area wind power sites nets over $400 million

December 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The federal auction of three offshore wind power sites located off the coast near Morro Bay ended Wednesday with bids totaling approximately $425.6 million.

The wind turbines will float in water more than 20 miles off the coast, with the electricity sent ashore via cables along the ocean floor. Equinor Wind US LLC, Central California Offshore Wind LLC, and Invenergy California Offshore LLC won the three leases off the Morro Bay coastline.

Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.

Then in May, the Biden Administration announced plans to auction five offshore areas for wind development, three northwest of Morro Bay and two of which are off of Humboldt County.

The bids for all five sites totaled $757 million. The sites could power up to 1.5 million homes.

