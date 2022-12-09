San Luis Obispo police arrest hit-and-run suspect

December 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 46-year-old woman on Thursday who allegedly hit a bicyclist and then fled the scene on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a gray Toyota collided with a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road. The driver stopped at the Shell gas station at the intersection, confronted the bicyclist in the roadway and then fled, police said.

The bicyclist had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators released surveillance images of the driver and her Toyota to the public, which led to the arrest of Andrea Wilson of San Luis Obispo.

Officers booked Wilson into the SLO County Jail on a charge of hit-and-run resulting in injury. She remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Loading...