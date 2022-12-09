San Luis Obispo police arrest hit-and-run suspect
December 8, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 46-year-old woman on Thursday who allegedly hit a bicyclist and then fled the scene on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a gray Toyota collided with a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road. The driver stopped at the Shell gas station at the intersection, confronted the bicyclist in the roadway and then fled, police said.
The bicyclist had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.
Investigators released surveillance images of the driver and her Toyota to the public, which led to the arrest of Andrea Wilson of San Luis Obispo.
Officers booked Wilson into the SLO County Jail on a charge of hit-and-run resulting in injury. She remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines