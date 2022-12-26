California population continues decline

December 26, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California lost more than 100,000 residents over the last fiscal year, marking two consecutive years of population decline in the Golden State. [KTLA]

The state has a population of 39,029,342, as of July 2022. California’s population decreased by more than 113,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. It declined by more than 500,000 residents between July 2020 and July 2022.

In 2019-2020, California only gained 21,200 residents, a .05 percent increase. At the time, that marked California’s record low growth rate since 1900.

Nationwide, the United States population increased by 0.4% in 2021-2022. It rose by 1,256,033 residents to a total of 333,287,557.

