Rain and cooler temperatures coming to the Central Coast
December 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Following a warm and dry holiday weekend, temperatures are dropping and rain is returning to the Central Coast on Tuesday.
An atmospheric river is expected to bring between .5 to 5 inches of rain to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to drop about 15 degrees, with most highs in the 50s.
On Wednesday, the storm will pass and the area will dry out.
However, rain is expected to return on Wednesday, with more rain forecast for Thursday through Saturday.
