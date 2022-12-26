SLO County gas prices drop slightly, find the lowest prices

December 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell four cents during the past week to $4.87, with higher gas demand during the holiday season reducing the rate of decline, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the third highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.57.

The average price of gas in California fell three cents during the past week to $4.35 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas dropped four cents to $3.10 a gallon during the past week.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.36 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.41

