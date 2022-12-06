Mail truck destroyed in crash with semi near Guadalupe
December 6, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A semi-truck collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle near Guadalupe on Monday, destroying the truck and scattering mail.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the two trucks collided in the 3500 block of West Main Street east of Guadalupe. The female driver of the mail truck suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
First responders transported her to Marian Regional Medical Center. The driver of the semi-truck emerged uninjured from the crash.
It is unclear what caused the collision.
