Mail truck destroyed in crash with semi near Guadalupe

December 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A semi-truck collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle near Guadalupe on Monday, destroying the truck and scattering mail.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the two trucks collided in the 3500 block of West Main Street east of Guadalupe. The female driver of the mail truck suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

First responders transported her to Marian Regional Medical Center. The driver of the semi-truck emerged uninjured from the crash.

It is unclear what caused the collision.

Loading...