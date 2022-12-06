Electrical fire damages home in San Luis Obispo
December 6, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a single-family home in the 1600 block of Garnette Stree at the Laguna Lake Mobile Estates on Monday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., the homeowner was alerted by a smoke alarm. Firefighters arrived and found a small electrical fire in the subfloor of the home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Earlier in the day, an electrician had installed a new breaker.
