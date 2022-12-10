Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested

December 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds.

Responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

After mounting an investigation, officers arrested 20-year-old Benito Martinez for the murder.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact the Lompoc Police Department.

