Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested
December 10, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds.
Responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
After mounting an investigation, officers arrested 20-year-old Benito Martinez for the murder.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact the Lompoc Police Department.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines