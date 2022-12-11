One person killed in crash on Highway 41 near Morro Bay

December 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed Saturday after the silver SUV they were in crashed on Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay amid heavy rain and wind, according to the CHP.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the SUV had hit an embankment and then rolled. Multiple people pulled over to assist, but the victim died.

Officers are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of their next of kin.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

