Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

December 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A vehicle struck and killed a 62-year-old homeless man who was walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the pedestrian was reportedly crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra crashed into the man, in an area transients frequently use to cross the highway. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

The CHP is not releasing the name of the pedestrian pending notification of his next of kin. Neither of the drivers were injured in the accident.

Highway 101 southbound was closed in the area until 10:30 p.m., according to the CHP website.

