Police shoot rubber bullets to subdue suicidal man in SLO

December 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers shot rubber bullets to subdue a 44-year-old man who was making threats and suicidal comments in the downtown area on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Broad and Higuera streets. As officers arrived, a car headed westbound on Higuera struck Joshua Dollins.

Officers tried to approach and aid Dollins, but the injured man was agitated, uncooperative, and stated he wanted “suicide by cop.” Officers attempted to negotiate with Dollins, who became increasingly threatening to the officers and posed a substantial risk to officers and the community, police said.

Dollins threatened that he had a weapon, and officer shot the SLO resident with rubber bullets. Responders then transported Dollins to a local hospital for assessment of his injuries before booking him in the SLO County Jail on a charge of felony resisting arrest, where he remains in lieu of $50,000 bail.

