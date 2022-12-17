Front Page  »  

Police shoot rubber bullets to subdue suicidal man in SLO

December 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers shot rubber bullets to subdue a 44-year-old man who was making threats and suicidal comments in the downtown area on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Broad and Higuera streets. As officers arrived, a car headed westbound on Higuera struck Joshua Dollins.

Officers tried to approach and aid Dollins, but the injured man was agitated, uncooperative, and stated he wanted “suicide by cop.” Officers attempted to negotiate with Dollins, who became increasingly threatening to the officers and posed a substantial risk to officers and the community, police said.

Dollins threatened that he had a weapon, and officer shot the SLO resident with rubber bullets. Responders then transported Dollins to a local hospital for assessment of his injuries before booking him in the SLO County Jail on a charge of felony resisting arrest, where he remains in lieu of $50,000 bail.


shelworth

Instead of building homes for the homeless (LA is spending over $650K for each unit), let’s spend the money on a really good mental health system. Once the crazies are taken care of the remaining 10% of the homeless can be helped into jobs and housing.


12/17/2022 11:39 am 
12/17/2022 11:39 am
Joe Blow

Non-lethal shotgun rounds are very effective at taking the fight out of combative criminals. They should be used more often.


12/17/2022 11:39 am 
12/17/2022 11:39 am
