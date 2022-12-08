Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist in SLO

December 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a bicyclist and fled on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road. The driver stopped at the Shell gas station at the intersection, confronted the bicyclist in the roadway and fled, heading westbound on Los Osos Valley Road in a newer gray Toyota 4Runner, according to police.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and found the bicyclist in the roadway. The bicyclist had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Police describe the driver as a white woman who is 20-30 years old with long, wavy light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, a brown UGG-type boot on her left foot and a black plastic walking cast boot on her right foot.

The police department is asking anyone who has information about the woman’s identity to call Officer Walsh at (805) 594-8052.

