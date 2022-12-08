SLO County offering free testing for the flu and COVID

December 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Three community testing sites in San Luis Obispo County now offer combined rapid testing for COVID and influenza for anyone experiencing symptoms, at no cost.

For those wanting COVID only testing, symptoms are not required. Those who test positive for COVID may take home a course of Paxlovid antiviral medication if indicated.

“Finding out what virus is causing your symptoms—whether it’s COVID or flu—is the first step in accessing the right treatment and guiding the steps you take to protect others from the virus,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “Providing this service at community sites also helps lift a weight from our local hospitals and doctor’s offices as they respond to an ongoing surge in respiratory viruses.”

SLO County’s community testing sites include 1336 Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach, 800 Pine Street at the Paso Robles Train Station, and 801 Grand Avenue at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall. Find details and appointment information here.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance.

Loading...