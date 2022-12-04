Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur

By KAREN VELIE

A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans.

Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.

Highway 1 remains open for local travel from Carmel to Big Sur.

