SLO County gas price decline continues, find the lowest prices

December 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 21 cents during the past week to $5.24, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA.

The average price of gas in California fell 27 cents during the past week to $4.78 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas dropped 11 cents to $3.41 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.93.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.69 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.79 VP Racing Fluids – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.79 Mobile – Arroyo Grande, Traffic Way: $4.79 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.79 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.85 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.85

