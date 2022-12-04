SLO County gas price decline continues, find the lowest prices
December 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 21 cents during the past week to $5.24, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA.
The average price of gas in California fell 27 cents during the past week to $4.78 a gallon.
The national average gas price of gas dropped 11 cents to $3.41 a gallon during the past week.
SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.93.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.49
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.69
- Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.79
- VP Racing Fluids – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79
- VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.79
- Mobile – Arroyo Grande, Traffic Way: $4.79
- Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.79
- Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.85
- Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.85
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines