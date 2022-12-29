Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt

December 29, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.

The driver suffered a broken nose, lacerations and other injuries.

Loading...