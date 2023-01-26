Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

January 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.

Later, authorities located the vehicle on southbound Highway 101 near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo. All three occupants of the vehicle had outstanding arrest warrants, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found stolen mail and packages, along with three catalytic converters and power and burglary tools. Deputies arrested the suspects, 32-year-old Pedro Enriquez Bautista of Santa Maria, 25-year-old Alexis Antonio Gomez of Santa Maria and 28-year-old Maritza Serena Hernandez of Santa Maria, on charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stole property.

Further investigation led deputies to a motel in Arroyo Grande where they found more stolen mail and packages, as well as burglary tools. The occupant of the room, Duane Patrick James, Jr., 29, of Santa Barbara also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Deputies arrested James for mail theft.

Deputies booked all four suspects in SLO County Jail for their warrants and their new charges. All of the suspects currently remain in custody.

