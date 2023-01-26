Clint Weirick appointed to Grover Beach City Council
January 26, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Grover Beach City Council on Monday unanimously appointed consultant Clint Weirick to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Karen Bright.
Bright ran for mayor and won in the middle of her council term, requiring the council to appoint a replacement or hold a special election in Grover Beach’s newly formed District 4. The Grover Beach council opted to appoint a member to fill the District 4 seat.
The council interviewed four candidates and chose Weirick. In selecting Weirick, council members cited his civic participation, experience and vision for the future.
Born and raised in Grover Beach, Weirick previously served as the battalion chief of the Friends of the Five Cities Fire Authority, co-chair of the South County Chambers of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee and chair of the Behavior Health Advisory Board. Weirick also served two years as a district representative for state Sen. John Laird. Additionally, he is a member of the Grover City Grange #746, Friends of the Grover Beach Library and the Grover Heights Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines