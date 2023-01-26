Clint Weirick appointed to Grover Beach City Council

January 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Grover Beach City Council on Monday unanimously appointed consultant Clint Weirick to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Karen Bright.

Bright ran for mayor and won in the middle of her council term, requiring the council to appoint a replacement or hold a special election in Grover Beach’s newly formed District 4. The Grover Beach council opted to appoint a member to fill the District 4 seat.

The council interviewed four candidates and chose Weirick. In selecting Weirick, council members cited his civic participation, experience and vision for the future.

Born and raised in Grover Beach, Weirick previously served as the battalion chief of the Friends of the Five Cities Fire Authority, co-chair of the South County Chambers of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee and chair of the Behavior Health Advisory Board. Weirick also served two years as a district representative for state Sen. John Laird. Additionally, he is a member of the Grover City Grange #746, Friends of the Grover Beach Library and the Grover Heights Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association.

