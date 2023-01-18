Driver attempts to drive around barricade in Arroyo Grande, gets stuck

January 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After multiple local drivers drove around road closed signs, San Luis Obispo County Public Works placed a concrete barrier at Corbett Canyon Road near Corbett Highlands Place in rural Arroyo Grande during last weeks storms.

The driver of a red SUV then attempted to drive around the concrete barrier. After the driver became stuck in the mud, he called county staff and asked for help getting his SUV out.

Loading...