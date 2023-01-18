Paso Robles man dies in single car crash on Highway 46
January 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A 70-year-old Paso Robles man died in a crash on Highway 46 west of Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the Paso Robles man was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. The driver then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
An off-duty officer and a California State Park Ranger began to assist the driver, who is suspected to have suffered a medical emergency prior to the driving of the highway. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
