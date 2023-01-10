Flooding, sinkholes, trees down in SLO County, photo gallery

January 10, 2023

Heavy winds and pounding rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Monday, downing trees, trashing roads, causing sinkholes and triggering landslides.

First responders and good Samaritans rescued multiple people trapped in cars and homes by the flood waters. A group of surfers played on the streets of SLO, enjoying the water.

Loading...