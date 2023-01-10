Flooding, sinkholes, trees down in SLO County, photo gallery
January 10, 2023
See the photo gallery here
Heavy winds and pounding rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Monday, downing trees, trashing roads, causing sinkholes and triggering landslides.
First responders and good Samaritans rescued multiple people trapped in cars and homes by the flood waters. A group of surfers played on the streets of SLO, enjoying the water.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines