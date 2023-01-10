Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County

January 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages.

While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.

Current road closures

Highway 101 northbound at 13th Street in Paso Robles

Highway 101 southbound at 17th Street in Paso Robles

State Route 41 from Atascadero to Morro Bay

Main Street onramp to Highway 101 in Templeton

Northbound Highway 1 from Morro Bay Boulevard to Yerba Buena

State Route 229 closed from Highway 58 to Creston

San Marcos Road in Atascadero

Wellsona Road in Paso Robles

Penman Springs Road in Paso Robles

Peachy Canyon Road west of Paso Robles

Adelaida Road from Chimney Rock Road to Vineyard Drive in Templeton

Over 9,000 SLO County residents remain without power. At 6 a.m. on Monday, 1,257 PG&E customers from Avila Beach to Los Osos Valley Road lost power, which has not yet been restored. Also, 3,473 customers are without power in the Morro Bay area and over 1,400 Atascadero residents are without power.

There are also power outages in Paso Robles, the Lake Nacimiento area, Cambria, Templeton, Creston and Arroyo Grande.

Rain totals on Monday



Arroyo Grande – 3.81 inches

Atascadero – 5.00 inches

Lopez Dam – 2.49 inches

Los Osos – 4.16 inches

Nipomo – 5.08 inches

Oceano – 3.22 inches

Rocky Butte – 7.84 inches

San Luis Obispo – 5.83 inches

San Simeon – 2.78 inches

Santa Margarita – 4.35 inches

Shandon – 2.57 inches

Templeton – 5.37 inches

