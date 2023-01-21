Grover Beach police nab alleged car theives

January 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police arrested two people they caught driving a stolen car through the south county city on Friday evening, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle traveling through the city. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled heading northbound on Highway 101.

The stolen vehicle began to smoke and the driver pulled over near Wadsworth Street in Pismo Beach.

Officers booked the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Narasaki, in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of receiving or possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing a peace officer, in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Officers also booked Narasaki’s passenger in jail, 56-year-old Angelina Alveraz, on charges of receiving or possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a switchblade, having a suspended license, in lieu of $20,000 bail.

