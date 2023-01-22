Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
January 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
Lyndsy Doan managed to grab onto her son, but the current pushed him out of her hands. Bystanders pulled Lyndsy Doan out of muddy waters, but were unable to reach her son.
Rescue crews have since searched almost daily for the missing child.
Water levels have further subsided in parts of the San Marcos Creek and the Salinas River, allowing crews to search new areas.
