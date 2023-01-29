More than a dozen SLO County roads remain closed
January 29, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
More than two weeks after storms pounded San Luis Obispo County, state and local agencies have reopened the majority of road closed because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while more than a dozen roads and highways remain closed.
Current road closures
- Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the end of the road
- Corbett Canyon Road from Corbett Highlands to Tiffany Ranch Road
- Creston Road from Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road
- El Campo Road from Los Berros Road to Highway 101
- High Mountain Road beginning of dirt portion to end of dirt portion
- Highway 1 closed from Elephant Seal Vista to South of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn
- Huasna Townsite Rd from bridge 1 to the end of the road
- Los Palos Road at Santa Barbara Road
- Penman Springs Road at the crossing
- River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road
- San Marcos from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive
- Santa Rita Road beginning of dirt portion to 9308 Santa Rita Road
- Sprague Hill Road from Soda Lake Road to the end of county maintained road
- Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road
- State Route 229
- Upper Lopez Canyon from north of Waters End to north end of road
- Vaquero Road from El Pomar to 500 feet north of El Pomar
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines