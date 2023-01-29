More than a dozen SLO County roads remain closed

January 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

More than two weeks after storms pounded San Luis Obispo County, state and local agencies have reopened the majority of road closed because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while more than a dozen roads and highways remain closed.

Current road closures

Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the end of the road

Corbett Canyon Road from Corbett Highlands to Tiffany Ranch Road

Creston Road from Neal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road

El Campo Road from Los Berros Road to Highway 101

High Mountain Road beginning of dirt portion to end of dirt portion

Highway 1 closed from Elephant Seal Vista to South of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

Huasna Townsite Rd from bridge 1 to the end of the road

Los Palos Road at Santa Barbara Road

Penman Springs Road at the crossing

River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

San Marcos from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive

Santa Rita Road beginning of dirt portion to 9308 Santa Rita Road

Sprague Hill Road from Soda Lake Road to the end of county maintained road

Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road

State Route 229

Upper Lopez Canyon from north of Waters End to north end of road

Vaquero Road from El Pomar to 500 feet north of El Pomar

