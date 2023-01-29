Gas prices rising in SLO County, find the best prices

January 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Normally prices fall during the winter months, but not in 2023. In San Luis Obispo County, and throughout the nation, gas prices are rising.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased four cents during the past week to $4.88, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.

While prices in SLO County increased slightly, California and the United States saw a larger increase in costs. The average price of gas in California rose 10 cents during the past week to $4.54 a gallon. The national average gas price increased nine cents to $3.50 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.74.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.39 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.45 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47

