Most of SLO County is no longer in drought

January 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The extreme weather that pounded San Luis Obispo County brought some good news, the bulk of the county is no longer considered in drought, according to a map published on Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Before a series of 12 storms, SLO County was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of Jan. 26, the only portion of the county deemed in moderate drought is a strip along the Kern County border.

California’s snowpack is 250% of normal for this time of year. As the weather warms and the snow melts in the spring and the summer, it will flow into rivers that feed the state’s larger reservoirs further easing remaining drought conditions.

Current SLO County and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 101.4%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 86%, SLO County

Lopez Lake at 53.4%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 89.43%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 98.3%, Santa Barbara County

Oroville Dam 63%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 31%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 75%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 56%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 57%, Merced County

